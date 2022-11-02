Chennai rains: Stop blaming previous govt, ESP tells DMK

CHENNAI: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday slammed the DMK government that they were taking credits for the flood mitigation works done by the previous AIADMK regime.

Even after 18 months in power, the DMK government continues to blame the previous regime for diverting the attention of the people from their failure. The State government should stop the blame game and take appropriate measures to avert flooding to ensure the safety of the people during Northeast monsoon, said EPS in a statement.

Several parts of Chennai were flooded on the first day of the monsoon. The DMK government had failed to take up the precautionary measures ahead of the rainy season, resulting in the flooding. The forecast predicted that more heavy rains and storms were expected, he said, adding, “I request the people to prepare themselves to ensure their safety instead of relying on this incompetent government. They should advise their family members to be cautious while venturing out of their house.”