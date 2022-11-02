City

Annamalai booked under 6 sections after arrest

He held a protest sans permission on Tuesday.
Annamalai and other cadres being arrested
Online Desk

CHENNAI: After getting arrested for holding protests without permission, TN BJP chief Annamalai was booked under 6 sections.

Annamalai along with BJP cadres assembled near Valluvarkottam in protest against the controversial speech against women cadres in the saffron party by DMK's Saidai Sadik.

During the demonstration Annamalai and other protesting women were arrested by the police as they didn't get prior permission.

