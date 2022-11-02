City

Achieved in 1 yr what AIADMK failed to do in 10 yrs: Stalin

The Northeast monsoon started with heavy rainfall in several parts of the city and its surrounding districts.
Chief Minister MK Stalin spoke in a video call from the Emergency Operations Center
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, while addressing reporters on the situation in Chennai post rains, said that the DMK government achieved in 1 year whatever the AIADMK couldn't in its 10 years during monsoon season.

The Chief Minister inspected the State Emergency Operations Centre at Ezhilagam and inquired officials about the rainfall activity and renovation work in the city.

"Complaints have been received about waterstagnation in North Chennai. We are constantly working on it. During the last 10 years, AIADMK has ruined the State. It will take years to fix everything. But we are confident that we will finish within a year and a half," he added.

He then inquired about the actions being taken on the complaints regarding water stagnation and poor road conditions.

The Northeast monsoon started with heavy rainfall in several parts of the city and its surrounding districts. Due to this sudden downpour, Nungambakkam recorded 8 cm heavy rainfall on November 1 for the third time, which is highest in the last 72 years.

