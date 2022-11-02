Achieved in 1 yr what AIADMK failed to do in 10 yrs: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, while addressing reporters on the situation in Chennai post rains, said that the DMK government achieved in 1 year whatever the AIADMK couldn't in its 10 years during monsoon season.

The Chief Minister inspected the State Emergency Operations Centre at Ezhilagam and inquired officials about the rainfall activity and renovation work in the city.

"Complaints have been received about waterstagnation in North Chennai. We are constantly working on it. During the last 10 years, AIADMK has ruined the State. It will take years to fix everything. But we are confident that we will finish within a year and a half," he added.