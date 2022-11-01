TN BJP’s IT wing chief booked, summoned by cybercrime wing

CHENNAI: Chennai City Police’s cybercrime wing has filed a case and issued summons to CTR Nirmal Kumar, Tamil Nadu BJP’s IT and Social Media wing president to appear for an enquiry on Wednesday.

The case was registered on October 14 in connection with one of his tweets. In his social media page, Nirmal Kumar claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s visit to Tamil Nadu on Devar Jayanthi was postponed as the State government did not give assurance regarding necessary security arrangements.

An official with the cybercrime wing said that the cases have been filed under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that the next course of action will be known only after he appears for inquiry.