Keep all facilities in check, health dept tells hospitals

CHENNAI: The State Health Department has instructed the government hospital authorities to stay prepared and keep the infrastructure in check. In a letter to the head of institutions, the health department necessitated that an adequate number of health personnel be made available 24/7 when cyclones or heavy rains are forecasted.

Hospitals should ensure the presence of Rapid Medical Response team (RRT) that has a medical officer, staff nurse, VHNS and a health inspector with essential medicine for floods affecting high risk or vulnerable low-lying areas.

The team should be present in all cyclone rescue shelters and must have adequate stock of disinfectants and insecticides for fogging. Ambulances must be sufficiently stocked with fuel and be present at high risk/vulnerable areas, along with hygienic food, drinking water and sanitation facilities in rescue shelters.

Hospitals must follow a well-defined mass-casualty triage protocol and ensure availability and supply of emergency medicines, IV fluids, vaccines and beds. All institutions under the Directorate of Medical Education should form disasters management committees comprising of dean, medical superintendent, vice principal, resident medical officer and matron.

In case of a surge in the cases of admissions, all medical college hospitals and tertiary care facilities should immediately arrange for fully functional zero-delay ward to accommodate patients. They should also coordinate with Public Works Department to make all wards functional and general wards can be rearranged to cater patient needs immediately.

The OP, IP, Casualty and ICU should be manned round the clock. The PWD and Electricity Board should be alerted to carry out maintenance and repairs, while plumbers and generator technicians and operators should be available round the clock.

The coordination will 108 authorities and fire fighters should also be done.