Days after cleaning vacant site, residents dump garbage again

CHENNAI: At times, imprudent residents can beat indifferent officials with their irresponsible behaviour. Only a few weeks after a local body cleared meat waste from a vacant land near Iyyappanthangal, residents resorted to skewing away garbage at the same spot.

P Senthil Kumar, a social activist in the locality, said that the vacant plot on Mettu Salai close to SRMC Police Station was used for dumping meat waste. “No one could cross the spot without covering the nose, as the stench was unbearable. Due to many complaints, officials of Iyyapanthangal village panchayat removed the waste using earth mover and levelled the plot,” he said.

But within two months after the clean-up, residents have started dumping garbage in the plot again. “Panchayat health inspector and police can take stricter action against those who dump garbage as there are provisions. If the police and local body make a coordinated effort, this can be stopped,” opined Senthil.

It is learnt that the vacant plot is owned by an individual, who is somewhere far away encouraging other residents to use it as a dumping yard. “After clearing the plot, usual garbage was only dumped but for the last few days, meat waste has been added to the mix. As there is a school nearby, students suffer too,” he rued.

When contacted, Kothandaraman, secretary of the panchayat, said measures will be taken to curb such activities. “We’ll place a warning board at the site to warn that action will be taken against the persons who dump garbage,” he added.