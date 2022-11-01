CPCL observes Vigilance Awareness Week

CHENNAI: Launching its Vigilance Awareness Week 2022, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) managing director Arvind Kumar administered the integrity pledge and ‘Rashtriya Ekta Divas Pledge’ to the employees and unveiled a vigilance poster on the theme ‘Corruption free India for a developed nation’ at the corporation’s Manali refinery.

The CPCL is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from October 31 to November 6.

Delivering the inaugural address, the managing director detailed the various transparency initiatives undertaken by CPCL, including e-payment, e-tendering, bill tracking, etc., and also pointed out that it was one of the first PSUs to implement Integrity Pact with vendors and contractors since 2011.

S Krishnan, Director (Operations), read out the message of President Droupadi Murmu; Rajeev Ailawadi, Director (Finance), read out the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi; and TNK Bapiraju, Chief General Manager (Technical), read out the message from Central Vigilance Commission.

Chief Vigilance Officer JT Venkateswarlu, GM (Vigilance) R Bhaskar and others also spoke.