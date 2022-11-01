Chennai rains: Two subways remained closed for traffic

CHENNAI: Two subways- Ganesapuram subway near Vyasarpadi and Rangarajapuram subway near Kodambakkam were closed for traffic for most part of the day (until 6 pm) on Tuesday because of Chennai rains. City police said that traffic was affected in roads leading to the subway for most part of the day.

Due to water logging, Vehicular movement was restricted from Ambedkar College Road, Perambur Highway Junction to Ganesapuram subway.

Due to water logging two-wheeler traffic was restricted into Rangarajapuram subway.

Vehicles coming from Purasaiwalkam via Ganesapuram subway were diverted through Pulianthope highway, Ambedkar College Road junction to reach the Gandhi Nagar Roundabout, Basin Bridge via Vyasarpadi subway to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Pulianthope towards Purasaiwakkam via Ganesapuram subway were diverted from Ambedkar College Road, Perambur Highway Junction to reach the Jamalia Road, Otteri, and Ayanavaram via Perambur Bridge.

Minor Road damages were reported inSouth Mada Street (Mylapore), Balaji Hospital Near Kathiparaand EVR Salai MMC Point, which caused slow movement of vehicles in the city.

MTC buses which from Purasaiwalkam via Ganesapuramsubway were diverted from Pulianthope Highway Strahans Road junction and diverted to Jamalia Road, Otteri, and Ayanavaram via Perambur Bridge to reach the destination.

MTC buses from Pulianthope towards Purasaiwalkam via Ganesapuram subway were diverted from Ambedkar College Road, Perambur Highway Junction and traffic was diverted to Jamalia Road, Otteri, and Ayanavaram via Perambur Bridge to reach the destination.

Police said that as rains receded by evening, the situation turned better in most places except Rangarajapuram subway.