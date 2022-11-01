Chennai airport to have first Passenger Boarding Bridges in India

CHENNAI: Passenger Boarding Bridges are part of the upcoming new integrated terminal of the Chennai airport. With this, the city becomes first in India to have this facility.

The PBB, manufactured in India, is an enclosed, elevated passageway that extends from an airport terminal gate to an airplane allowing passengers to board and disembark an aircraft without the requirement to go outside or to be exposed to the elements. PBBs can be found in several configurations and may be fixed or movable depending upon the installation.