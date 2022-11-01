Chennai airport to have first Passenger Boarding Bridges in India

CHENNAI: Passenger Boarding Bridges are part of the upcoming new integrated terminal of the Chennai airport. With this, the city becomes first in India to have this facility.
The PBB, manufactured in India, is an enclosed, elevated passageway that extends from an airport terminal gate to an airplane allowing passengers to board and disembark an aircraft without the requirement to go outside or to be exposed to the elements. PBBs can be found in several configurations and may be fixed or movable depending upon the installation.
As many as 15 such boarding bridges of three different configurations of 47 meters, 40, and 32 meters are proposed for the new terminal building and their installation is planned in two phases. The installation of two boarding bridges, both measuring 47 meters, for the first phase is already under way and is amongst the longest being used in Indian Airports.
