Sewage cleaning works at over 2,000 Chennai streets from tomorrow

CHENNAI: In view of the Northeast monsoon, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will carry out cleaning and dredging works from November 1-15 in all 15 zones in the city.

The board stated that the public is requested to contact the concerned officers in their respective area to rectify the issue.

A total of 2,106 streets identified in 15 zones in Chennai, of which the board has recognised the highest number of streets in zone 6, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, where the cleaning work will be carried out in 238 streets. Followed by the Teynampet zone of 235 streets.

As many as 283 drilling machines, 162 jetting machines, and 57 sewer suction equipment will be available. A total of 507 sewage machines will be used to discharge large amounts of sewage deposirs from pipes and machines inlets.

The public is requested to contact the concerned area office and workshop office to redress their grievances related to sewage blockage / leakage in the streets in their area.