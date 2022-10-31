Representative image
Representative image
City

Septuagenarian’s gold chain snatched, suspect arrested

Anandhi fell to the ground and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a 77-year-old woman in Triplicane a week ago. The victim, K Anandhi, a resident of TP Koil Street in Triplicane, was walking along Venkatachalam street on October 22 around 12 pm, when a biker, who had been trailing her, snatched her gold chain (one and half sovereigns) and fled the scene. Anandhi fell to the ground and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Based on her complaint, police perused the CCTV footages in the neighbourhood and zeroed in on the suspect. On Monday, police arrested M Azim Ali (30) of Kolathur and recovered the stolen jewellery from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

kolathur
Triplicane
gold chain snatched
TP Koil Street in Triplicane

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in