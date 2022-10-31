Septuagenarian’s gold chain snatched, suspect arrested

CHENNAI: Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a 77-year-old woman in Triplicane a week ago. The victim, K Anandhi, a resident of TP Koil Street in Triplicane, was walking along Venkatachalam street on October 22 around 12 pm, when a biker, who had been trailing her, snatched her gold chain (one and half sovereigns) and fled the scene. Anandhi fell to the ground and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Based on her complaint, police perused the CCTV footages in the neighbourhood and zeroed in on the suspect. On Monday, police arrested M Azim Ali (30) of Kolathur and recovered the stolen jewellery from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.