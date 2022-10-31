Make Metro stations in Chennai safe during monsoon: Passengers

CHENNAI: With the Northeast Monsoon here, passengers of Chennai Metro Limited (CMRL) have urged the department to ensure safety facilities. Meanwhile, differently-abled persons who travel in Metro the most due to the transportation being barrier-free urge to make the stations more accessible.

Sathish Kumar, a differently-abled person who recently faced issues at Thousand Light Metro station said, ”The entrance of the station is not leveled properly. Wheelchair users cannot depend on entering the station and will need someone to lift the wheelchair due to uneven pavement in the front of the station.”

“Besides this, I have issues accessing the B2 entrance and there is no other entrance on the side of the road for passengers to use also. But, after my complaint to CMRL, the management had promised to make a ramp gradient slope. This should be checked and ensured at all stations, ”added Sathish.

Additionally, Pandi, a member of December 3 Movement pointed out the stagnant water outside the Metro station, making it a hurdle for both able-bodied persons and differently-abled to use the station.

“Recently, when I visited Ekkattuthangal Metro Station, I noticed water stagnating at the front of the station. Likewise was the case in Alandur station too. For persons using wheelchairs or crutches will be difficult to pass through,” added Pandi.

Additionally, Pandi said that as the entrance of Ekkattuthangal Metro Station is open, water enters pavement, making it slippery and urged the CMRL to cover the open locations.

Meanwhile, during incessant rainfall in June, a 50-year-oldwoman tripped and fell at High Court Metro station after stepping on to a water puddle inside the station.

However, to prevent rain water from entering Metro stations, CMRL in August began covering the platform roofs permanently with sheets while also taking flood mitigation steps. Officials could not be reached when contacted.