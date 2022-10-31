Kovai blast: Cops collect details of abandoned vehicles in Chennai

CHENNAI: To tighten up security in the capital city in the wake of Coimbatore car blast incident, Chennai police confiscated vehicles that had been standing unattended on roads for a long time now.

Following the blast, an order has been issued to impound vehicles, including cars, parked unattended on various places, like roadsides and parking lots across Tamil Nadu.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, so far, 1,027 vehicles were seized of which 56 vehicles were returned to rightful owners by finding using the vehicle number. It has been decided to take legal action against the remaining vehicles.

On October 23 morning, 29-year-old Jamesha Mubeen was killed after a gas cylinder exploded in the car in which he was travelling. The explosion happened while he was moving past a temple in the car in this western textile city and he had allegedly tried to evade a police check post.