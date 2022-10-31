2 engineering students feared drowned off ECR

CHENNAI: Two teenagers, students at a private college in Chennai, outskirts were feared drowned in the sea off Neelankarai on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Dilakshan (19) and Sanjith (19). Dilakshan is a native of Devakottai in Sivaganga district while Sanjith hails from Nagapattinam district.

They were pursuing a course in Computer Science engineering at a private college in Chennai outskirts and staying at the college hostel. On Sunday evening, the two of them had gone to the beach off Akkarai with four of their friends- Sadagopan, Suresh, Vishal, Gilbert.

All six of them were playing in the waters when Dilakshan and Sanjith went missing. The other friends looked for the two and subsequently alerted the locals in the area, who too made a futile search. Personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) reached the scene and conducted a search operation.

Neelanakarai police registered a case and are investigating.