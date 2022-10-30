Ward-level flood forecast system in GCC control room

CHENNAI: As the Northeast monsoon in the state has commenced and an yellow alert has been issued to the city and neighbouring districts, the Greater Chennai Corporation has started using a flood forecasting system at ward-level to forecast floods and take mitigation measures.
"The control room for rain-related issues and Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) has been merged to ensure better coordination. Ward-level flood forecasting maps are prepared every day based on the topography of the areas and expected amount of rain, " an official said.
The forecasting system has been developed by the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration in coordination with the Chennai Corporation. The system will provide a waterlogging forecast before three days.
Chennai Corporation will release contact numbers of the control room and numbers of field officials so that residents can report inundation incidences.
On the other hand, the civic body could not complete the storm water drain works in core city areas that have been segregated into priority-1 and priority-2 areas.
As the rains in the city are yet to pick up pace, the civic body has allowed the contractors to carry out minor works.
Earlier, the civic body gave a deadline up to October 20 for the completion of works and extended it to the day of onset of monsoon.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android