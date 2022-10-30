Ward-level flood forecast system in GCC control room

The forecasting system has been developed by the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration in coordination with the Chennai Corporation. The system will provide a waterlogging forecast before three days.

Chennai Corporation will release contact numbers of the control room and numbers of field officials so that residents can report inundation incidences.

On the other hand, the civic body could not complete the storm water drain works in core city areas that have been segregated into priority-1 and priority-2 areas.

As the rains in the city are yet to pick up pace, the civic body has allowed the contractors to carry out minor works.

Earlier, the civic body gave a deadline up to October 20 for the completion of works and extended it to the day of onset of monsoon.