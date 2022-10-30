Thevar Jayanthi: Leaders pay tribute to Pasumpon Muthuramalingam

CHENNAI: Governor of Tamil Nadu R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders of various political parties on Sunday paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthramalinga Thevar on his 115th birth anniversary.
Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar was a revolutionary freedom fighter, a visionary nationalist-spiritual leader and an iconic social reformer. His life will continue to inspire generations, the Raj Bhavan tweeted with the picture of the Governor paying tribute to the freedom fighter’s portrait.
Chief Minister M K Stalin called him as the “(Subash Chandra) Bose of South India” and hailed his dedication and sacrifice for the nation. “He mobilised the people against tyranny. He strengthen Nethaji’s fight against the British regime,” he tweeted and said he remember the anniversary with gratitude the dedication, sacrifice and virtue.
The CM posted the tweet along with the picture of senior ministers paying tribute to the freedom fighter at his memorial.
AIADMK interim general secretary and leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami along with party senior leaders paid tributes to the statue of the freedom fighter at Nandanam in Chennai, while ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and his supporters would pay tribute to the freedom fighter at his memorial .
On behalf of the AIADMK, OPS would donate silver armour, weighing 10.400 kg, to the statue of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, said a statement. “It is being donated in memory of Amma (late CM J Jayalalithaa) to Gandhi Meenal, the caretaker of the memorial of the freedom fighter. It will be used to decorate the statue of the freedom fighter on full moon day and other auspicious days,” said the statement.
