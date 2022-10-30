Thevar Jayanthi: Leaders pay tribute to Pasumpon Muthuramalingam

CHENNAI: Governor of Tamil Nadu R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders of various political parties on Sunday paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthramalinga Thevar on his 115th birth anniversary.

Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar was a revolutionary freedom fighter, a visionary nationalist-spiritual leader and an iconic social reformer. His life will continue to inspire generations, the Raj Bhavan tweeted with the picture of the Governor paying tribute to the freedom fighter’s portrait.

Chief Minister M K Stalin called him as the “(Subash Chandra) Bose of South India” and hailed his dedication and sacrifice for the nation. “He mobilised the people against tyranny. He strengthen Nethaji’s fight against the British regime,” he tweeted and said he remember the anniversary with gratitude the dedication, sacrifice and virtue.