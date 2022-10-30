Guv Ravi pays floral respect to Pasumpon Muthuramalingam

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi paid floral tribute to the portrait of Pasumpon Muthuramalingam on the occasion of Thevar Jayanti. The freedom fighter’s birth and death anniversary is observed as guru puja on October 30.

Leaders of political parties and organisations also join the governor in paying homage to his portrait installed at Raj Bhavan, Chennai.

In a post from Raj Bhavan the tweet said, "Hon'ble Tamil Nadu Governor Mr. R. N. Ravi paid floral tributes to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on his birthday."