Guv Ravi pays floral respect to Pasumpon Muthuramalingam

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi paid floral tribute to the portrait of Pasumpon Muthuramalingam on the occasion of Thevar Jayanti. The freedom fighter’s birth and death anniversary is observed as guru puja on October 30.
Leaders of political parties and organisations also join the governor in paying homage to his portrait installed at Raj Bhavan, Chennai.
In a post from Raj Bhavan the tweet said, "Hon'ble Tamil Nadu Governor Mr. R. N. Ravi paid floral tributes to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on his birthday."
Chennai city police announced traffic diversions for today on account of Thevar Jayanthi celebrations as a large number of volunteers and leaders and members of various political parties are expected to pay homage to the statue of Pasumpon Muthuramalingam at the Anna Salai Nandanam junction.
Ramanathapuram District Administration has made necessary arrangements at Pasumpon, a village near Kamuthi, for the 60th guru puja and 115th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar.
