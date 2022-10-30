Man murdered near Red Hills; Four detained

CHENNAI: Police on Saturday detained four persons on murder charges in connection with the death of a 25-year-old milk vendor near Red Hills.

The deceased was identified as Murali of Alamathi village near Red Hills.

Police investigations revealed that there was previous enmity between Murali and another person, Dileepan of the same village.

On Friday, Dileepan and his friends rounded up Murali and took him to a secluded place near Alamathi and assaulted him with weapons.

Murali who suffered grievous injuries was rescued by passerby who admitted him to a government hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Sholavaram police secured Murali’s body on information and then sent it for autopsy.

Subsequently, police detained Dileepan and three of his associates- Naveen, Deepan and Arumugam in connection with the murder.

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased staged a protest near Red Hills demanding that the police investigate other persons involved in the murder too.

Senior police officials reached the scene and pacified the protestors after which they dispersed.