HC directs DME to consider AP aspirant under BC quota

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) to consider a female medical aspirant under the BC category for the 2022-2023 medical admissions in the state.

The court quashed the decision of the DME to consider her under the general category as her father got his BC community certificate from Andhra Pradesh.

Justice R Suresh Kumar passed the direction on allowing the petition filed by Mahathi Barla, the medical aspirant who secured 506 marks out of 720 in the National Entrance cum Eligible Test (NEET).

According to the petitioner, when she submitted the application, the DME responded that her candidature can be considered only under the general quota.

Representing the DME, its standing counsel Sneha submitted that as per Clause 5 (K) of the prospectus, the community certificates obtained in other states would not be considered for reservation. She further argued that the applications would be considered for community quota only if all the relevant documents were uploaded online along with the application.

Countering the arguments of the DME, petitioner’s counsel submitted that the Clause 5 (K) was applicable only to the students and not to their parents. The DME is misinterpreting the Clause to avoid the participation of the meritorious student in the counseling.

Concurring with the submissions of the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Suresh Kumar directed the DME to allow the aspirant to take part in the counseling as per her NEET marks. The court also ruled that if the petitioner is able to secure a seat, she shall be considered under the BC category.