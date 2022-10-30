Grillin’ and Chillin’: The Big Barbeque’s big menu

CHENNAI: The Big Barbeque at the Checkers Hotel, Saidapet is a multi-cuisine barbeque restaurant serving a variety of over 150 dishes.

The restaurant has 12 live counters, a vast salad and dessert station, and a special kids’ corner serving French fries, potato wedges and smileys. The interior is a blend of eclectic and contemporary design.

Some of the live counters are- South Indian tiffin, Delhi chat, pasta, pizza, Mongolian grill, cold stone ice cream, jalebi and rabdi among others.

For starters, we tried their Cajun spice potato. The bite-sized potato cutlet was coated in a generous amount of Cajun sauce and was flavourful with the right amount of spice. This dish is pretty good. The crispy corn had everything but the right masalas. The dish lacked the zest of lemon, chilli powder, and chat masala. It fell flat and didn’t do much for the palate.