Chennai Mayor, Ministers, DMK functionaries pay respect to Thevar

CHENNAI: Chennai Mayor R Priya, host of Ministers, DMK MLAs and party functionaries paid respect to Muthuramalinga Thevar on his 115th birth anniversary and Guru Pooja in Chennai, Madurai and Pasumpon.

In Chennai. Mayor along with Minister for Information and Public Relations MP Saminathan, Minister for MSMEs TM Anbarasan, MP and DMK Treasurer TR Balu, MLAs and officials paid respect to Thevar by garlanding his photo kept near his statue in Nandanam.

Similarly, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru, Minister for Cooperation I Periyasamy, Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P Moorthy, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi along with MLAs and party functionaries paid respect to Thevar by garlanding his statue and the photo kept kept near the statue in Goripalayam in Madurai.

Then they proceeded to Pasumpon, the native village of Muthuramalinga Thevar, and paid respect to him.

Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin who had planned to visit Pasumpon to pay respect to Thevar could not visit due to back pain. However, the Chief Minister remembered the contributions of Thevar on social media.

Calling Thevar as the Subash Chanda Bose of south India, Stalin, in a tweet, said "he (Thevar) gathered people against the obnoxious (Criminal Tribes) Act. He strengthened the army of Nethaji against British rule. I recollect with gratitude his bravery, sacrifice and his good works."