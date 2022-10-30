Call zonal officials to address drinking water, sewage disposal issues

CHENNAI: As the northeast monsoon commenced over the State, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) appointed 15 special officers for each zone to monitor field work carried out at night in November.

Throughout November, field work will be carried out at night by Metro Water officials during the monsoon season. The board has appointed 15 executive engineers as special officers to monitor the work in 15 zones.

These special officers will carry out coordination work with the Greater Chennai Corporation, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, and Highways Department. Additionally, the public is requested to address grievances related to drinking water supply and sewage disposal in their area by contacting the following officers: