TN Police urge HC to review order quashing FIR against Sankar Baba

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police on Friday approached the Madras High Court to review an order quashing an FIR filed against self-styled godman Shiva Sankar Baba on charges of sexually harassing a mother of a student who used to study at a residential school run by the defendant.

Additional Public Prosecutor A Damadoran mentioned the matter for a special hearing before Justice RN Manjula. According to the APP, the case was quashed without issuing any notice to the complainant.

The judge had quashed the FIR on the grounds that the victim had filed the complaint 11 years after the occurrence of the incident.

However, Damodaran claimed that as per the rulings of the Supreme Court, the limitation of the bar cannot be the only ground for quashing the FIR. The State also pointed out that the godman was a repeated offender and has been accused of harassing several students of his school and two parents including the complainant.

Recording the submissions, the judge adjourned the matter to October 3.