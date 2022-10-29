Three held for stealing imported laptops

CHENNAI: Three persons who broke open a container and stole 27 imported laptops with the help of a truck driver were arrested by the Harbour police on Thursday.

A consignment of electronic products had come from China and the container was at the Chennai International Terminals Private Limited (CITPL) yard in Chennai port. It was the manager of the firm that imported the laptops who found discrepancies in the stock that came from China. He then filed a police complaint.

After investigations, Harbour police confirmed that the container was broken into and the laptops were stolen. According to the police, as many as 27 new laptops were stolen.

Following up on the leads they received, the police arrested B Muthukumar of Tondiarpet, a truck driver on October 6 and recovered two of the stolen laptops from him. Based on the inputs they collected from him, officials began searching for three persons who were in hiding.

On Thursday, the three absconding suspects - Sheik Dawood (32) and K Ramesh (27) of Washermanpet and S Santosh (32) of Ernavoor – were arrested. The officials recovered 23 laptops from the trio. All three were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.