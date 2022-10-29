Rs 42L collected as fine for traffic rules violation in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three days after the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act came into force, penalty of Rs 42 lakh has been collected so far Chennai.

One of the prominent features of the Amendment is the enhanced fine amounts.

Sources in the Chennai traffic police department have said a total of 6,187 cases have been registered for violations in the past three days.

The department has said such strict actions would continue without partiality and urged public to abide by the newly enforced rules.