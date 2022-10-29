City

Rs 42L collected as fine for traffic rules violation in Chennai

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 was enforced a few days ago in the State.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Three days after the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act came into force, penalty of Rs 42 lakh has been collected so far Chennai.

One of the prominent features of the Amendment is the enhanced fine amounts.

Sources in the Chennai traffic police department have said a total of 6,187 cases have been registered for violations in the past three days.

The department has said such strict actions would continue without partiality and urged public to abide by the newly enforced rules.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai
Penalty
Chennai Traffic Police
Chennai helmet rule
traffic rules violation
Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in