Rocket launchers found in shooting range near Singaperumal Koil

CHENNAI: Rocket launchers found in a shooting range located in Hanumanthapuram village in Singaperumal Koil near Chengalpattu. The Army, CISF, and Police would use the range for shooting practice regularly.

Police said usually after practice got over, villagers would visit the ground and collect used bullets and sell copper in the scrap shop. On Saturday, locals noticed three strange bullets like a rocket in the ground and informed the Maraimalai Nagar police. The police who visited the spot found it was live bullets that will be used in rocket launchers. Later, the bomb squad who came to the spot recovered the live bullets and they would be destroyed soon after the court order. Police said the bullets might have been missed by the army during the training. The police have ordered the villagers not to visit the ground and placed barricades for the next few days.