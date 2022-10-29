Residents can monitor real-time energy consumption via app

CHENNAI: Residents of T Nagar will be able to view their energy consumption soon through mobile phones on a real-time basis with installation of smart meters thanks to the app to be launched by Tangedco. The utility has installed 1.25 lakh smart meters under the Smart City project in T Nagar.

“We have developed an app which will update the energy consumption recorded in smart meters every 15 minutes. The app will be launched soon,” a senior Tangedco official said.

The consumers will be able to keep track of energy consumption and its pattern, the official said. “If a consumer switches on the air conditioners, they will be able to check how much their energy consumption increases. This will also help in the conservation of energy as the consumer will realise consumption pattern and can switch off lights and other equipment when not in use,” the official added.

The smart meters address the problems of consumers regarding wrong billing and getting reconnected after disconnection due to non-payment of bills. “We are planning to install smart metres with remote disconnection facilities. There is no point in installing smart metres and sending people to disconnect and reconnect the power supply. If the consumer fails to pay the bill, the power supply will be automatically disconnected from the office,” the official said.

Tangedco has proposed to extend approximately three crore smart meters with prepaid functionality to all categories of LT consumers except agricultural and hut services. Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the Union Ministry of power envisages smart metering in the Opex mode and provides financial support of a 15 per cent grant to discoms opting for prepaid smart metering. Sources said that Tangedco has sought permission from the Centre to procure smart meters under the Capex mode with the grant.