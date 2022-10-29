Minor girl impregnated: 4 arrested under Pocso Act

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police on Saturday arrested four persons, including two women, for sexual abuse of a minor girl. The issue came to light after the girl became pregnant.

The victim’s mother who lives alone with her three children in the suburbs lodged a complaint at an All Women police on Friday.

Investigation revealed that the victim was a Class 11 student. She was abused by her house owner.

After investigations, police arrested the house owner, Venkatesan and his family members- sister Lalitha (36) and mother Vijaya (65), who had forced the minor girl to be raped by three other people over a period of eight months.

Police investigations revealed that the family promised money and gadgets to the girl and forced her to have sex with strangers.

Based on the complaint, Venkatesan, Lalitha, Vijaya and Vengappan were arrested under Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody. Search is on for two others.