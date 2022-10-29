Man held for harassing woman in Chennai; accomplice at large

CHENNAI: Police on Friday arrested a 25-year old man on charges of woman harassment after he allegedly threatened a young girl near Periamet.

The arrested person was identified as S Narendran (25) of Nadesan Nagar in Choolai. Police said that Narendran along with his friend were traveling in an autorickshaw and they stopped at a tea stall in Choolai.

Thamizharasan, a local was at the tea stall with his younger sister. Narendran and his friend harassed the girl and made remarks at her. When her brother questioned them, they took out a knife they were carrying and threatened them. Police said that Narendran also manhandled the girl before leaving the place. The incident happened on October 26 (Wednesday).

Based on Thamizharasan’s complaint, Periamet police registered a case and arrested Narendran. Investigations revealed that he is a history sheeter and has several cases against him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody. Search is on for his accomplice, Mani.