₹7.22 L fine imposed after 1,425 kg of plastic seized in Chennai: GCC

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) seized at least 1,425 kilograms of banned plastics from all 15 zones in the city during a field inspection. A total of Rs 7.22 lakh penalty was collected in seven days.

"The State government has banned 28 types of single-use plastic products. In Chennai, people visit Marina beach, Besant Nagar and Thiruvanmiyur beaches during weeks and holidays. The single-use plastic products are sold at the nearby shops and the public throw them away or leave them on the shore," stated the press release.

As it harms the environment and marine life. To control the environmental damage, a survey is being carried out by the GCC.

During the inspection conducted by the civic body authorities from October 19 to October 25, plastics were seized and fines were imposed on 2,226 commercial establishments and shops.

To ensure the beaches are plastic-free zones, the civic body authorities are conducting inspections of three beach areas from August 8. The plastic products would be seized and a fine will be imposed on the concerned person.

The shop owners are advised to keep separate dustbins to dispose of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. Also, people visiting the beach are requested to refrain from bringing plastic items and lettering in public places. And cooperate with the Chennai corporation to maintain a plastic-free beach area.

On October 28, the Commercial Tax Department officials, who were conducting a vehicle inspection informed the Corporation officials that a vehicle contained prohibited plastic items at Adyar. Based on this information, the officials immediately went to the concerned place and seized 25 metric tons of banned plastic items from the vehicle and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000.