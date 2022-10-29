45th anniv celebrations of St.Jude's Shrine began in Chennai

CHENNAI: The 45th-anniversary celebrations of the famous St.Jude's Shrine began on Thursday with a flag-hoisting ceremony. The flag hoisting programme was conducted under the leadership of John Bosco, Chief Priest of Chengalpattu District.

People of all religions flock to this abode as it is believed that prayers are fulfilled here.

On the 2nd day (Friday) the Holy Communion took place. Morning Mass, Evening Rosary and Eucharist were also held.

Victor Vinod, Parish Priest of Holy Donation Church, Manampathi Kandigai village,

Ravi Joseph, Parish Priest of Holy Immaculate Mother Church, RN Kandikai, Elanagar,

Francis Gladwin, Assistant Parish Priest of St. Francis Xavier Church, Pallavaram were presiding over the ceremonies.

Bishop Rev. Neethinathan presided over the mass this morning. Evening Rosary and New Year Mass, will be followed by the church procession.

A large number of people are expected to participate in this event, which will be presided over by Chengalpattu District Bishop Neethinathan.

Reverend Mass and Flag hoisting ceremony

On the final day, the 30 October, the Reverend Mass and flag hoisting event took place. Father C. Balraj, director of Thomas Academy, conducted the liturgy in English.

All the arrangements for the ceremony are being led by the Principal Parish, Father A Martin Joseph and the Assistant Parish Priest, Father John Robert of St.Jude's Shrine.