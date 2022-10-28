Ward 68 councillor elected as Senate member of Madras University

CHENNAI: Chennai Corporation councillor P Amudha of Ward 68 was elected as Senate member of Madras University on Friday. The nomination was handed over to councillor by the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi at the Ripon buildings, the city civic headquarters.

The applications for the post of senate member to be filled by councillors were distributed from October 21 - October 28. Only one nomination was submitted to the Chennai corporation commissioner, without any opposition from other councillors. The Commissioner, who is also the election officer accepted the nomination and after scrutiny the same was accepted and the councilor elected, Corporation sources said.

As per the Madras University Act, 1923, Chennai corporation can elect a senate member for the varsity.