SWD work: Chennai police announce traffic diversions at Anna Salai

CHENNAI: Chennai city traffic police have announced diversions near Smith Road on Anna Salai from Saturday (29.10.2022) due to storm water drain work on the road.

The press release read, "As a result of slow movement of traffic at Anna Salai x Smith Road due to Storm Water Drain work at Smith Road from 29.10.2022 it is proposed to allow the vehicles with entry from Anna Salal to Pattulas Road and no entry from Whites Road towards Pattulas Road. The median opening near Smith Road will be closed. The vehicles will not be allowed to enter Smith Road from Whites Road. They can reach Anna Salai via Whites Road to reach their destinations."