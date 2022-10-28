St.Thomas mount murder: ‘Accused followed with intention to kill’

CHENNAI: D Sathish, the accused in the St. Thomas Mount Railway Station murder, had stalked the victim for more than a week and had waited at the railway station for three days with an intention to murder her, CB-CID officials said.

CB-CID took over the investigation into the murder of M Sathyapriya (20), a college student, who was pushed before an electric train on October 13.

On Thursday, Sathish was taken into custody for interrogations by CB-CID sleuths. After investigation, he was sent back to Puzhal prison. The official had sought for a three-day custody, but the magistrate offered them a day’s custody.

According to a senior police officer, they have CCTV footage of Satish stalking the victim. Railway police who had initially handled investigations in the case too had said that Sathish had stalked the victim with an intention to murder her.

Sources said that he was about to confront Sathya after he learnt that she was about to get married.

Within hours of Sathya’s murder on October 13, her father, Manickam, a cab driver too ended his life allegedly by suicide.