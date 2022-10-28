Padi UCHC to get women cancer screening facility

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Rotary Club Madras Esplanade Charitable (RCME) Trust signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up an exclusive Cancer screening facility for women to provide affordable screening at UCHC (Urban Community Health Centre), Ambattur Padi.

The city medical officer of GCC has issued orders to set up cancer screening units in five UCHC at Thiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet, Pulianthope, Saidapet and Kannagi Nagar with one digital mammogram machine and ultra-sonogram machine in each center. Later, it was decided that Padi UCHC should also have a cancer screening facility for women. It will have a digital mammogram and provide technical skill to do the screening.

“In this regard, it is submitted that if the cancer screening units are installed in GCC, the civic body authority will provide the space, electricity, water, housekeeping, laundry, and security to the machines and provide doctors to be trained in sono mammography screening by RCME Trust,” stated the resolution.

It further added that at present situation and in the interest of public, the setting of cancer screening units in Padi UCHC with digital mammogram and ultra-sonogram machine are very essential in GCC and there is not any financial implication for GCC to set up a cancer screening unit in UCHC at Ambattur.