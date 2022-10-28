HC to pronounce orders in case against Senthilbalaji on Oct 31

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court reserved orders and it is likely to pronounce the same on October 31 in a case filed against Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on charges of cheating people by getting a huge sum of money with a promise to offer jobs in the transport department from 2011 to 2014.

Justice V Sivagnanam reserved the orders on the petition filed by Senthilbalaji to quash three FIRs filed against him which are pending with the special court trying cases against MPs and MLAs.

After a marathon of arguments by counsels of ED, state police, Senthilbalaji, and the complainants, the judge posted the matter to October 31.

Senior counsel PS Raman appearing for one of the complainants named Devasagayam submitted that around 100 people had given the money and the case needs to be re-investigated.

Enforcement Directorate’s standing counsel N Ramesh informed the HC that Senthilbalaji has been influential in the government, and ED filed the case only on the basis of the charges made against him. The state police submitted that the investigation has been undergoing in the case.

The case of ED is derived from the cases booked by the DVAC on charges that when Senthilbalaji served as a transport minister from 2011 to 2015, he and his men allegedly cheated several people by getting a huge sum of money under the guise of offering jobs in the transport department.

Recording the submissions, the judges reserved the orders and adjourned the matter to October 31 to pronounce the orders.