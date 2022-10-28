Class 11 boy dies after falling from moving MTC bus in Vandalur

CHENNAI: A Class 11 boy died after falling from the moving MTC bus on the Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road on Friday.

The deceased Yuvaraj (15) of Nanmangalam near Vandalur was studying in the Mambakkam government higher secondary school. On Friday morning, Yuvaraj boarded the Tambaram-Kelambakkam bus in Kandigai and was forced to travel on footboard since the bus was crowded. Police said when the bus was speeding near Melakottaiyur the vehicle wobbled and Yuvaraj and two other school students who lost their grip fell on the road. Police said Yuvaraj was stuck under the wheels of the bus and died on the spot while the other two students escaped with minor injuries.

Soon, locals gathered at the spot and protested by blocking the road. Recently on Wednesday, a college student died on the spot after falling from a crowded bus in Vandalur. They claimed that buses should be operated in more numbers during peak hours so that the students lives can be saved.

The Thalambur police and the Pallikaranai traffic investigation police who visited the spot held peace talks with the protestors and later the body was taken for post-mortem examination to the Chromepet GH. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.