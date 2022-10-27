'Openly apologising because…': Kanimozhi on Saidai Sadiq’s remarks

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Thursday responded to actress/BJP leader Khushbu Sundar's tweet and apologised for a party functionary's derogatory remarks about women leaders of the BJP at a party rally in the city.
"When men abuse women, it just shows wat kind of upbringing they have had & the toxic environment they were brought up in. These men insult the womb of a woman. Such men call themselves followers of #Kalaignar Is this new Dravidian model under H'ble CM @mkstalin rule? @KanimozhiDMK," Khushbu tweeted.
Replying to her, Kanimozhi said that her party and her leader Stalin don’t condone the remarks.
"I apologise as a woman and human being for what was said. This can never be tolerated irrespective of whoever did it, of the space it was said, or party they adhere to. And I’m able to openly apologise for this because my leader @mkstalin and my party @arivalayam don’t condone this," Kanimozhi responded in a tweet.
Later, Khushbu acknowledged Kanimozhi’s gesture by replying, "Thank you so much Kani. Really appreciate your stand and support. But you have always been someone who has always stood up for women’s dignity and self respect. Humbled 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻." (sic)
The DMK functionary, identified as Saidai Sadiq courted controversy when he made derogatory remarks against women leaders of the BJP unit. Chief Minister MK Stalin recently expressed his disapproval of unsavory comments and actions by his party members.
