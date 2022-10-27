'Openly apologising because…': Kanimozhi on Saidai Sadiq’s remarks

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Thursday responded to actress/BJP leader Khushbu Sundar's tweet and apologised for a party functionary's derogatory remarks about women leaders of the BJP at a party rally in the city.

"When men abuse women, it just shows wat kind of upbringing they have had & the toxic environment they were brought up in. These men insult the womb of a woman. Such men call themselves followers of #Kalaignar Is this new Dravidian model under H'ble CM @mkstalin rule? @KanimozhiDMK," Khushbu tweeted.