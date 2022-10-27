Govt teachers to attend training to improve skills, professionalism

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has planned to give a series of teacher professional development training for teachers handling classes 6 to 8 in State-run schools in all the existing subjects.

These will be teachers who were handling classes for in over 7,000 government and government-aided schools. Accordingly, about 1.5 lakh teachers will benefit from the training, organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

A senior official from the School Education Department said: “SCERT has already prepared a comprehensive training syllabus. It will not only upgrade teachers’ teaching skills but also provide them the required professionalism on par with private schools.”

Stating that a series of review meeting between teachers and SCERT officials about the training will be held from October 29, he added, “Training will be given in Tamil, English, mathematics, science and social science. For teachers in higher secondary level, training will be given in physics, chemistry, biology, botany, zoology and computer science. They will also get training in commerce, accountancy, economics and business mathematics.”

According to the official, training will include live sessions, self-explanatory videos, hands-on experience, assessment, assignments and feedback. Teachers will also be exposed to various free online tools to enable them to prepare digital content.

“As part of training, teachers will be given assessment exercises via online mode using their log-in IDs through hi-tech labs. This will enable teachers to adapt to online mode of teaching as and when required,” he stated.