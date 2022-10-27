CMRL's new headquarters inaugurated in Nandanam

“A traffic control centre has been set up at the new headquarters building to monitor the movements of Phase-I and Phase-II Metro lines. It will also act as a shadow centre during calamities in case of any repairs to the main operational control center already located at Koyambedu,” added the CMRL press note.

Subsequently, it is said that the building has been constructed in a curved manner to ease movement and reduce the impact of wind and stress during earthquakes. Additionally, an atrium is installed in the ceiling of the building to allow natural light thus decreasing the usage of electricity. Besides this, the side walls of the atrium are fitted with glass to provide natural light.

Incidentally, keeping up with the platinum scale of IGBC, the building is constructed with split ventilated concrete blocks in an integrated glass system, making it ideal for long working hours. This can also reduce heat transfer into the building and reduces the need for air conditioners.

The new building is also fitted with electric charging facilities at the parking lot for two and four-wheelers.

Minister Puri inaugurating the building said, “I am delighted to be part of the programme as Metro system is the pride of urban transport. Already, 810 km of Metro lines have been set up across India, while our target is 1000 km.”

Representing the State along

with the CM, state ministers K N Nehru, Ma Subramanian, South Chennai MP Tamilachi Thangapandian, MA Siddique, principal secretary to TN and Managing Director, CMRL along with Pradeep Yadav, principal secretary to government, Department of Special Initiatives also took part in the event.