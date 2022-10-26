Traffic fine enforcement day 1: Police make a steady start

A senior official with Chennai police said that stricter enforcements will begin from October 28 (Friday). “Apart from making vehicle users accustomed to the new fines and prepare themselves psychologically, we also need time to re-configure the e-challan machines with the updated fine amounts,” Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic), Kapil Kumar Saratkar had said last week.

Deputy Commissioner of traffic (south), R Sakthivel who oversaw enforcement activities in the city on Wednesday said that they started implementing the fines by installing checkpoints at 80 places in the city. “At present, there are 350 e-challan machines in Chennai. We have reconfigured 100 machines. They are getting ready in batches and by tomorrow evening, all machines will be revised, ” the deputy commissioner said and added that motorists and vehicle users are expected to co-operate.

The intention is to reduce accidents by the strict imposition of these fines and traffic enforcement officials will be given body worn cameras, so violators will be recorded, the official added.

Chennai City Traffic Police will be procuring additional e-challan machines and breathalysers to be issued to law and order personnel too as they will be part of traffic enforcement during night hours. “An addition of 170 e-challan machines and 72 breathalysers will be procured,” according to a senior official.