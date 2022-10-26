Inter Collegiate Literary Fest conducted at Hindustan College

CHENNAI: The English Department of Hindustan College of Arts and Science, Chennai, organized ELITE 2022- An Inter Collegiate Literary Fest on October 20, 2022, in Newton Hall.

The Inaugural function commenced with a prayer by the Rev Justin Jose. J Jabeela Shirlin, Head of Department, English, welcomed the gathering and Dr S Thirumagan, Principal, gave his felicitations.

Dr Sherine Joy, Head, Languages and Rankings, Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science (HITS), Chennai was the Chief Guest for the Inaugural and in her address she motivated the students by sharing inspiring stories and advised the students not to quit ever.

Various competitions such as Doodle art, Literary Spoof, Essay Writing, and many more were held on the college premises as part of the fest. Around 18 colleges actively participated in the fest.