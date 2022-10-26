History-sheeter held for stalking, harassing woman

CHENNAI: City Police arrested a 25-year-old history-sheeter for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman, forcing her to agree to marry him.
The arrested person was identified as A Vignesh of Broadway. The accused has five cases against him in Esplanade police station.
He was arrested based on a complaint by a 20-year-old woman, who works as a salesgirl at a hardware store in the area.
According to the complainant, Vignesh stalked her on her way to and from work, and kept harassing her to get into a relationship with him. He was booked under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Woman Harassment Act.
He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android