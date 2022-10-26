City

History-sheeter held for stalking, harassing woman

The arrested person was identified as A Vignesh of Broadway.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: City Police arrested a 25-year-old history-sheeter for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman, forcing her to agree to marry him.

The arrested person was identified as A Vignesh of Broadway. The accused has five cases against him in Esplanade police station.

He was arrested based on a complaint by a 20-year-old woman, who works as a salesgirl at a hardware store in the area.

According to the complainant, Vignesh stalked her on her way to and from work, and kept harassing her to get into a relationship with him. He was booked under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Woman Harassment Act.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Arrested
woman
Complaint
held
City police
Judicial Custody
History-sheeter
Esplanade police station
Stalking
History-sheeter held
harassing woman

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in