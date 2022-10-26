Gun seized in Marina German-made; officials tightlipped

CHENNAI: A handgun which was recovered from Marina beach on Tuesday is German-made small arm- a 0.99 mm pistol, investigations by city police revealed.

Police claimed that they are yet to trace the owner of the pistol and said that there was no ammunition in the gun.

“We are checking for CCTV footages. There are none near the place where the gun was found. So, we are checking for other cameras,” a senior police officer said. The officer maintained that the gun belongs to a licensed holder and they have alerted police stations if any licensed weapon holder had filed a complaint in the recent past.

The gun was found in the sands of Marina beach near the Light house on Tuesday morning by N Suresh, a resident of Nochikuppam. On realising that it was a real gun, he handed it over to a police constable on duty nearby. The constable, Arockiaraj attached to the Coastal Security Group (CSG) then took to the gun to his senior officials, who after confirming it that it was an actual gun, filed a complaint with the Marina Police station.

Marina police have registered a case and are investigating. Police sources said that the condition of the gun showed that it was either dropped or abandoned on the Marina beach only a few days ago.