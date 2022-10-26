City

Engineer electrocuted on touching lamp post near Madipakkam

Police said Elavarasan accidentally touched a lamp post on the road and soon he was electrocuted and became unconsious. Elavarasan was rushed to a private hospital in Pallikaranai where he was declared brought dead.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A software engineer was electrocuted when he touched the lamp post near Madipakkam on Tuesday.

The deceased Elavarasan (33) of Ramanathapuram was staying in Pallikaranai and was working in a private firm as a software engineer. On Tuesday night, Elavarasan with his friend Alexander went to have dinner in a roadside shop on Velachery main road and were walking to the house. Police said Elavarasan accidentally touched a lamp post on the road and soon he was electrocuted and became unconsious. Elavarasan was rushed to a private hospital in Pallikaranai where he was declared brought dead. The Madipakkam police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH and the police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.

Madipakkam
Electrocution
Pallikaranai
Chromepet GH
Velachery Main Road
Lamp post
Elavarasan

