DT Campus: SRM Run 6.0 held; sportspersons felicitated

CHENNAI: The SRM Run 6.0 was conducted at SRMIST premises with the big motive of creating the LIMCA World Record for being the biggest run for physical and mental well-being.

The event took a grand note with the participation of over 1,741 enthusiastic individuals who went to cover a distance of 5 km. ‘Health, Happiness, Harmony’ was the theme behind the event which emphasised physical and mental wellness in line with Sustainable Development Goals 3 for 2022.

The run was commemorated in the presence of Ramaswamy Gnanasekaran, Indian sprinter and the recipient of the Arjuna Award and the gold medal winner in the category of 200-meter race at the 1978 Asian Games. He was the chief guest for SRM Run 6.0, which was organised as a flagship event of the national-level techno-management fest ‘Aaruush’ of SRM Instituteof Science and Technology (SRMIST).

Top performing athletes of the institution were honoured at a felicitation ceremony held after the event in recognition of their contribution to the field of sports.

The front-runners in the marathon were also honoured. Registrar of SRMIST Dr S Ponnusamy, Director of Sports (SRMIST) Dr R Mohanakrishnan, Director of Communications (SRMIST) R Nandakumar, Venkata Sastry, Director of Career Centre (SRMIST), RV Thirumurugan, Associate Director of Campus Life and Dr A Rathinam, Convenor of Aaruush - Director of Alumni Affairs were among the dignitaries present during the felicitation.