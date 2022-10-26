Deepavali: Chennai bus stops and rly stations overcrowded

CHENNAI: After the pandemic created a big lull in celebrations, this year, most of the labourers and skilled workers, students from the southern districts left for hometowns to celebrate the much-awaited festival.

On several highways in Chennai, there were significant traffic snarls. Important locations, including the Tambaram, Koyambedu bus stop, and the train station, were crowded with people.

This year, the state government had planned to operate special buses from Chennai from October 21 to October 23 and for passengers returning from October 25 to October 27. For this, 4,218 buses were operated in addition to regular buses.