3 asphyxiated to death: NCSC directs cops to arrest resort owner

CHENNAI: Vice chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Arun Halder on Wednesday said the commission has directed the state police to arrest the owner of the resort in Sriperumbudur, where three men died due to asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank three days ago, within 72 hours. He further said that the authorities should create awareness against engaging men for cleaning septic tanks and it was against the law.

The State government and social media should conduct a campaign against such practice to avert untoward incidents, Halder told media persons in Chennai. Earlier in the day, he visited the resort and conducted an inquiry with officials regarding the incidents.

Pointing to the death of three persons while cleaning the blockage in the pipeline of the septic tank in the resort on Friday, he said that he directed the Kancheepuram district police to arrest the resort owner in connection with the death of the trio.

The police have arrested the manager of the resort and contractor, who engaged the three to clean the septic tank.

The management of the resort had agreed to pay compensation of Rs 15 lakh to each of the victim’s family, while the state government would pay Rs 6 lakh to each family. Apart from this, the government would give a monthly dole of Rs 5,000, and house patta to the kin of the victims, he said.

The district administration has also agreed to give employment to one of the family members of the victims, he further said.