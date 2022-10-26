18-yr-old falls from bus, run over by same vehicle near Vandalur

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old college student who was travelling on the footboard fell off the bus after losing grip and died after coming under the wheels of the same vehicle, near Vandalur on Wednesday.

Sanjay of Urapakkam was studying in a private college in Padur. He boarded the MTC bus (route 515) from Vandalur zoo and was standing on the steps. When the bus made a turn near the zoo parking lot, Sanjay lost his balance and fell on the road, and was run over by the same bus.

Tambaram traffic investigation police personnel came to the spot and sent his body to Chromepet government hospital for post-mortem.

The police registered a case and detained the bus driver Perumal (50).

The other passengers told the police that the bus was overcrowded, forcing the student to travel on footboard.