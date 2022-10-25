Father-son duo held on attempt to murder charges in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police on Sunday arrested three persons, including a father-son duo, on attempt to murder charges after they inflicted grievous injuries on a 26-year-old man.

The victim was identified as R Udayakumar, an air conditioner mechanic, who was residing in Saidapet with his family. mechanic.

Udayakumar was friends with one, U Yuvaraj of the same neighbourhood. Recently, they had a fall out and to make amends, Yuvaraj invited Udayakumar to have a drink, police investigations revealed.

On Saturday night, when the victim was drinking with Yuvaraj, his father and another person an argument broke out.

With two others holding Udayakumar, Yuvaraj took a knife and first slashed across his head and then inflicted injuries on his body. The trio threatened him and then fled the scene.

Passerby rescued Udayakumar and got him admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

Kumaran Nagar Police registered a case and arrested U Yuvaraj (27), his father, V Udayakumar (54) and V Chandran (44).

All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.